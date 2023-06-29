Thursday, 29 June 2023 – Renowned Kikuyu pastor Benson Gathungu alias Pastor Kiengei reportedly has a baby mama who goes by the name Juliah Mwangi.

According to rumour mills, Pastor Kiengei was having an affair with Juliah while still married to his wife Joyceline Ngaru.

Their affair resulted in the birth of a baby boy.

The baby resembles Kiengei.

Kiengei’s appetite for light-skinned women is well-known.

Before he married Joyceline, he was married to popular vernacular presenter Keziah Wa Kariuki.

See photos of his secret baby mama below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.