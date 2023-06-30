Friday, 30 June 2023 – Renowned Kikuyu pastor, Benson Gathungu alias Mzee Kiengei, reportedly has a 25-year-old baby mama, who goes by the name Zippy.
According to rumour mills, Zippy prefers living a private life and is a close friend to Kiengei’s buddies.
She is also a dedicated church girl and word has it that he might marry her as a second wife.
Zippy welcomed her first child with Pastor Kiengei in 2021.
See her photos below.
