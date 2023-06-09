Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 9, 2023 – Controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari celebrated his mother’s birthday in style as she turned 59 years old.

Kanyari organized the party at his lavish residence along Kangundo Road and invited close friends and family members.

In the photos and video that he shared, a live band could be seen entertaining the guests during the colourful ceremony.

Food and drinks were in plenty.

Kanyari’s mother, Prophetess Lucy Nduta, is among the rogue preachers in Kenya who started the lucrative business of faking miracles.

She was once arrested and jailed for two years after obtaining money from HIV patients and lying to them that she was able to heal them through prayers.

She is the one who introduced Kanyari to the business of faking miracles.

See photos of the party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.