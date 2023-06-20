Tuesday, June 20, 2023 – Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s New Life Prayer Centre and Church has once again done the Lord’s work after he donated foodstuff worth Sh2.1 million to Vyambani Secondary School in Kilifi and paid full-year school fees for all Form 4 students.

Among the foodstuff donated was 100 bags of beans, each weighing 50kg, and another 170 bags of rice, each weighing 40kg.

He also donated 50 bags of maize, each weighing 90kg, and 10 50-litre jerricans of cooking oil.

Ezekiel also donated a bull to be slaughtered for the school population of 630 students for a feast.

Schoolgirls also benefited from 2400 pieces of sanitary towels.

“We haven’t forgotten you, our female children. There are things we use but some of our parents don’t have cash to buy these things like sanitary pads. That’s why today, each one of you will leave with enough sanitary towels,” Ezekiel said in his address to the students amid thunderous applause.

All Form 4 students with fee arrears had their balances cleared so they can concentrate on their studies. In total, New Life Church paid Sh6.3 million to clear the fee arrears and pay for next term’s balances for all the KCSE candidates.

Because the school lacks a laboratory, all the candidates were allowed the use the laboratory premises at the New Life Prayer Centre and Church headquarters in Mavueni with Ezekiel donating buses that will transport them to and from school to the venue.

Pastor Ezekiel also undertook to convene another meeting to discuss how to buy a school bus.

In the meantime, the church will construct a kitchen and store for the school. And with the half-term break approaching next week, Ezekiel promised those who don’t feel like taking a break to remain at the school and study.

His church will cater for their expenses during the half-term break. Next week, the church’s outreach services will head to Ngamani Primary School.

Pastor Ezekiel did all this despite President William Ruto’s government fighting him. The government wants his church closed down and his TV station shut down over his links to the Shakahola massacre.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.