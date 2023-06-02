Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 02 June 2023 – Popular blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora has divulged more details on the controversy surrounding the death of Pastor Elizabeth Wanjiru.

Pastor Elizabeth died in March this year after visiting renowned gospel singer Dishon Mirugi.

He died at Mirugi’s house after he left her doing household chores to run some errands.

The singer was arrested and questioned by detectives and then released.

According to Muthiora, considering the evidence gathered, Mirugi can count himself lucky to be alive.

Pastor Elizabeth had reportedly brought him chicken and rice which turned out to be laced with poison.

Pastor Elizabeth had reportedly planned to commit suicide and take Dishon with her.

One of her sons told police that she was battling depression after failing to clear debts amounting to Ksh 1.2 million owed to several people in Nakuru.

Mirugi was exonerated because he was able to account for his movements on the day Pastor Elizabeth died in his house.

He accounted for his movements from 11:00 am, the moment the pastor arrived at his house, to 2:45 pm when he found her hanging from the wardrobe.

Read Muthiora’s post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.