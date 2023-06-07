Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday June 6, 2023 – Madzibaba Bond Gumira, a well-known leader of the Johane Masowe Nyenyedzi Nomwe Apostolic sect in Zimbabwe has handed himself over to the authorities and confessed to a murder.

A local publication reported that Madzibaba Bond confessed to shooting and killing a traditional healer, known as a “n’anga.” The circumstances surrounding the crime are yet to be revealed.

Shortly after carrying out the murder, he reportedly fled to a police station to seek refuge from a spirit or “Ngozi” in Shona, of the person he allegedly killed.

Witnesses claim that the prophet arrived at the station with his Toyota Fortuner covered in dust, claiming that he had been pursued by the restless soul.

Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi, the spokesperson for the Mashonaland East police who confirmed the incident, said they will be carrying out an investigation. Following the prophet’s surrender, the police discovered a bag containing a gun near the crime scene.

Tafadzwa Chitsa, who witnessed the prophet’s arrival at the police station, described how he seemed distressed and disheveled.