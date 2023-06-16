Friday, June 16, 2023 – Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has maintained that she is still a loyal supporter of Azimio One Kenya Alliance despite voting for the Finance Bill 2023.

The two-time County MP on Wednesday voted in favour of the Finance Bill 2023 despite Azimio leader Raila Odinga directing opposition MPs to oppose the bill.

Speaking on Thursday, Passaris, who is on the receiving end from her constituents, maintained she is in Azimio to stay.

“I am still in Azimio and have been with ODM since 2007. I have supported Raila ever since, who has, in turn, supported us as candidates,” Passaris said.

She further said that she backed the proposed law because the government needs the money to fund its development agenda as well as meet its financial obligations.

“I would like to say that any government cannot function without money. Our country is grappling with huge debts, and we don’t want lenders to adopt austerity measures to control that,” she added.

“So we must stand firm to ensure that our government has money. Where will we get the money if the government does not collect tax? People must be taxed so that the government can also fulfill its mandate. I have seen some good things from the budget, including an increased allocation to HELB and hospitals.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST