Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Kitui Central Member of Parliament (MP) Makali Mulu has revealed how President William Ruto tricked MPs into supporting his controversial Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking during an interview, Mulu claimed that there was a deliberate scheme to have MPs pass the Finance Bill 2023 without reading it.

According to the politician, a significant number of Members of Parliament (MPs) are unaware of the contents of the bill that is scheduled for a vote on Wednesday, June 14.

Mulu provided insight into the circumstances surrounding the MPs’ lack of familiarity with the bill. The legislator disclosed that the MPs had been confined to the chambers late into the night and instructed to reconvene at parliament the following day at 9:00 am in order to vote on the 500-page document.

While explaining how the MPs were hoodwinked, Mulu pointed out that the majority of the time allocated for debating the bill was consumed by the parliamentary Finance Committee leaving the MPs with insufficient time to scrutinize and discuss the document.

“Informed by the contribution from Kenyans, the committee retreated to Naivasha to consolidate comments from the public, consider them, and then make decisions based on their judgment,” he lamented.

Mulu explained that following the committee’s retreat, Molo MP Francis Kuria, the chairperson of the committee, presented an extensive document that the MPs were unable to read within the stipulated timeframe.

“Kuria tabled a 500-page report. The report was tabled minutes ago, and the Speaker (Moses Wetangula) pronounced that we will avail ourselves for debate tomorrow (today) by 9 am.”

“I am a very frustrated Kenyan. We adjourned minutes to 10 pm. Where do we get time to read this report?” the MP explained.

He noted that the August House had been hoodwinked, stressing that the committees were meant to guide the MPs during debates instead of making decisions on their behalf.

Similar sentiments were echoed by ODM-nominated MP John Mbadi who expressed concerns that a majority of MPs would be compelled to vote in favor of the bill due to external pressure.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.