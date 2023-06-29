Thursday, June 29, 2023 – After President William Ruto pulled all stops at the Senate to save him from imminent impeachment, Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol has nowhere to go.

This is after Siaya MCAs barred him from resuming office after surviving an impeachment.

Speaking during an interview, Oduol lamented that the MCAs denied him entry into his office despite being acquitted by the Senate of corruption charges and gross violation of the constitution.

And to make matters worse, Oduol stated that the MCAs asked Governor James Orengo to find him an office outside the county instead since they don’t want to see him again, claiming he is a snitch and corrupt.

According to him, the MCAs have even submitted fresh charges against him to the Siaya High Court, claiming that he was unfit for office and asked that the court relooks into the matter.

“The MCAs are saying that I am unfit for office and they have refused to allow me to work from my office.”

“They want me to be ejected out of my Siaya office until their appeal is heard and they want Governor James Orengo to get me a separate office outside the county,” he lamented.

He is now pleading with Raila Odinga and the MCAs to forgive him and resolve any grudge that they had against him.

Additionally, he noted that his intention was to deliver for the people who voted him into office instead of focusing on wrangles with other political leaders, noting that the MCAs did not have any authority to kick him out of office.

“Please respect the people who voted for you and stop bringing up issues that are non-existent.

“I am pleading with them to forgive me and forget the past and allow us to move on,” Oduol pleaded.

On Tuesday, Kenya Kwanza Senators voted to save the corrupt Oduol after allegedly receiving a call from the State House to do so.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.