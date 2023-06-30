Friday, June 30, 2023 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Irene Masit, has fled to exile after receiving death threats from President William Ruto’s men.

According to an impeccable source, Masit, who was among four IEBC commissioners who challenged the election of William Ruto as president, quietly left the country on Tuesday over what her close friends described as unending and chilling death threats.

Masit, who was fired from the helm of IEBC by a tribunal is said to have been under a lot of pressure from Ruto’s handlers who told her to apologise to the President for opposing his election.

However, Masit declined and one of Ruto’s close associates told her she would be lucky to live 24 hours for rejecting to bow to the ‘big man’.

Shaken by relentless threats, Masit liaised with a friend who bought her an air ticket.

The source said Masit has sought asylum in North America or a European country to avoid being assassinated by Ruto’s goons.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.