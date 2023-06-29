Thursday June 29, 2023 – Anita Brown, the American lady claiming to be expecting a baby for singer Davido, also shared a screenshot of a Snapchat DM exchange she had with a certain Clark Adeleke believed to be the cousin of singer Davido.

In the screenshot shared, the IG handle ‘Clark’ pointed out that the pregnancy was a mistake but that her choice to keep it will be respected.

Clark also pointed out that when the baby is born, the needful will be done and that full responsibility will be taken for the child if he or she is an Adeleke.

Read the screenshots below