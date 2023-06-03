Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday June 3, 2023 – As debate on President William Ruto’s controversial Finance Bill 2023 enters fever pitch, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina is optimistic that the bill will hit a dead end in court in the event it is passed by Parliament.

According to Ledama, the bill has several amendments being worked on in the National Assembly only.

This, he says, is an illegality that will deal the bill a blow in the event the case moves to court.

“The Finance Bill 2023 is an Omnibus spending bill that seeks to amend several legislations that ought to be tabled in both Houses of Parliament,” the Senator said.

“Until today most of those bills affected, which had been considered by both houses are being amended solely by the National Assembly. This is a threat to my rights and other Kenyans. A right protected by the constitution of Kenya.”

Ledama opines that omnibus bills should only be used to correct spelling mistakes and other minor errors but not fundamental issues which will affect the law.

“You cannot pretend to be doing the right thing yet you want to solely ruin the country by saying it’s either your way or the highway!” he added.

“Why do you want to tax Kenyans’ blood?”

This comes even as Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has moved to court to challenge Finance Bill 2023, arguing that tax proposals and deduction of employees’ salaries are unconstitutional.

Ledama now believes Omtatah will obliterate Ruto in court over the controversial bill and bring an end to the debate.

