Friday, June 30, 2023 – A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senator has rejected an offer by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to increase his salary.

In a proposal, SRC under the leadership of Lyn Mengich, has proposed a 14 percent salary increase for President, Deputy President, Cabinet Secretaries, MPs, and senators.

Reacting to the SRC proposal, Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina said he doesn’t need a salary increase and instead urged the government to reduce the high cost of living.

The senator also urged the government to lower taxes to cushion ordinary Kenyans from the high cost of living.

“I don’t need a salary increment to cushion me on the high cost of living while the people I represent no one is cushioning them … please lower the taxes! @srckenyastop it!,” Ole Kina stated.

