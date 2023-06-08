Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday June 8, 2023 – Ex Utd striker, Odion Ighalo has been included in the Saudi Arabia Professional Football League Team of the Season.

The Saudi League football association unveiled the Best X1 of the 2022/23 season on Wednesday, June 7.

Ighalo, 33, scored 19 goals for Al Hilal, who were dethroned as league champions by Al Ittihad.

He was the only Al Hilal player who made the list, he also made the list last season after helping Al Hilal win the title.

Last season Ighalo scored 24 goals.

He has already quit the club following the expiration of his contract.

Al Nassr star, Cristiano Ronaldo was however not included in the team despite his star power and 14 goals in 19 appearances since joining the club in January after an acrimonious exit from Manchester United.