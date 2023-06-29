Thursday, June 29, 2023 – Residents from Miraa growing areas are up in arms against the government of President William Ruto after it introduced a new tax on the crop.

Ruto, through the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) announced that the implementation of the Miraa Levy will take effect from Saturday, July 1, 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday, AFA stated that the levy was introduced under Regulation 31 of Crops (Miraa) 2023 but was delayed to enable the completion of frameworks.

“Whereas the implementation of licensing procedures was rolled out immediately after the publication, the Implementation of the Miraa Levy was delayed as the development of the enabling framework was underway. The e-platform has now been completed on the AFA’s Integrated Management Information System.”

“In this regard, the Authority hereby notifies the general public that the Miraa Levy provided for under Regulations 31 of Crops (Miraa) Regulations, 2023 shall take effect from 1st July 2023,” read the statement in part.

AFA also noted that the Crops (Miraa) Regulations, 2023 contain provisions that are geared towards trade facilitation through licensing of value chain players.

“The Crops (Miraa) Regulations, 2023 was published on 5th April 2023 thus providing the regulatory framework for the Miraa sub-sector in Kenya. The Regulations contain various provisions that are geared towards trade facilitation through registration and licensing of value chain players,” AFA stated.

The Authority further asked Miraa stakeholders to adhere to the provisions of the Crops (Miraa) Regulations 2023 and ensure compliance or else there would be trouble.

The Kenyan DAILY POST