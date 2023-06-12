Monday June 12, 2023 – Novak Djokovic wins Third French Open for record 23rd Grand Slam Title.

Novak Djokovic made history on Sunday, June 11 when he beat Casper Ruud of Norway 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5 to win the French Open, his 23rd Grand Slam title, a feat that makes him arguably the greatest male tennis player of all time.

The 36-year-old Serb brushed off an early struggle to defeat Casper Ruud and overtake the tie of 22 Slams he shared with Rafael Nadal.

Sunday’s win was his third in Paris, after 2016 and 2021, and adds to his 10 Australian Open titles, seven at Wimbledon and three at the US Open.

Djokovic becomes the first man to win all four majors at least three times and is once again halfway to the first calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

Only Margaret Court and Serena Williams in women’s tennis have managed to rack up 23 Grand Slam titles. Court’s all-time mark of 24 will now Djokovic’s next target at Wimbledon next month.

He is now the oldest French Open champion but 11 of his Slam trophies have now been won after he turned 30.

On Monday, he will reclaim the world number one ranking and start his 388th week in top spot.