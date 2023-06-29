Thursday June 29, 2023 – American lady, Anita Brown, who is claiming she is expecting a child with Davido, has denied claims that she’s a porn star.

Yesterday, some netizens dug up x-rated videos of Anita on a website.

In a series of tweets, Anita denied being a porn star.

According to her, any sexual video of her was probably the one she did with her ex many years ago.

Read her tweets below