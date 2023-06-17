Saturday June 17, 2023 – Villarreal CEO, Roig Alfonso has denied receiving an offer from Real Madrid for winger Samuel Chukwueze.

The 24-year-old scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions for Villarreal in the 2022/23 season.

The winger has been linked with a move to the former European champions following a stellar campaign with the Yellow Submarine.

He was also named best African player in the Spanish league

Also, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and AC Milan have also been linked with a move for the player but Virrareal’s CEO has now given an update on Chukwueze’s situation.

‘Samu’ has a get-out clause, but currently there is nothing to report about Madrid interest in the player,” Alfonso told Marca.

“We have no news at the moment (about Real Madrid’s interest in Chukwueze).”