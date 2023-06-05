Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, June 5, 2023 – In what may be seen as pure blackmail, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed that President William Ruto’s government will not develop areas whose MPs oppose the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking during a church service at Leshuta in Narok County yesterday, Gachagua told Azimio MPs opposing the contentious Finance Bill, 2023, not to expect any funds for projects such as roads in their constituencies because he will personally make sure they don’t get the funds.

He referred to Saturday’s Harambee function he attended at St Charles Lwanga Secondary School in Kitui County, where Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu said the Bill should be shot down.

“There is a lot of incitement around this whole Finance Bill issue. I was in Kitui yesterday and their MP spoke about cessation and people were clapping. And then soon after he was telling me they need roads, where does he expect the money to build roads to come from?” the DP posed.

According to Gachagua, the government is relying on the bill to raise revenue. Thus, legislators should be in full support if they expect to get development funds.

“Some of you leaders are lying to Kenyans, but know that if your MP is opposed to the Finance Bill, they should not ask for roads,” he said.

On Saturday, Gachagua insisted that the Finance Bill, 2023, must pass as it is, arguing that it did not make sense to call on the government to build schools, repair roads, and set up other infrastructure, while at the same time “refusing to have taxes increased”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.