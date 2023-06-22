Thursday June 22, 2023 – Actress Stella Damasus has spoken up against children being placed on leashes.
In a new video she shared, the actress stated that children are not dogs and should not be placed on leashes no matter how problematic or badly behaved they are.
Stella Damasus also told mothers with badly behaved children to seek for help instead of putting their kids on leashes.
Watch the video below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>