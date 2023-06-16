Friday, 16 June 2023 – Controversial gospel singer Mary Lincoln has finally flaunted her new man.

The mother of two took to Tiktok and posted a romantic video goofing around with her new lover in the car.

She skilfully hid his face and attached a Kikuyu love song by Muigai Wa Njoroge.

Veteran vernacular media personality Njogu Wa Njoroge divorced Mary Lincoln about 6 months ago over infidelity.

Their marriage crumbled after Mary Lincoln’s lewd photos went viral.

He went ahead and repossessed a car that he had gifted her.

Below is a video of her goofing around with her new man.

