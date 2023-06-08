Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday June 8, 2023 – Rapper Nicki Minaj has been dragged to court for allegedly refusing to pay for a borrowed custom jewelry she allegedly damaged.

The rapper is being sued by a West Hollywood jeweler who claims they loaned out some jewelry to the rapper. The jeweler claims some of those pieces came back damaged.

In documents obtained by TMZ, it was alleged that Nicki’s stylist Brett Alan Nelson signed a contract with Roseark jewelry store, with Roseark agreeing to loan Nicki jewelry for a public appearance.

The store claims the contract called for Brett to return the bling within a week and pay for any damages the jewelry might incur under his watch.

It was alleged that Nicki’s stylist failed to return 66 pieces of jewelry by the agreed upon deadline, and, when Brett finally forked over the bling, there was noticeable damage to a set of earrings and a leaf ring.

However, sources close to Nicki are insisted that everything was returned on time as promised and it was only after items were in the jeweler’s possession for some time that the store complained about a missing stone.

The jewelry store says it sent invoices to Brett for the damage, which it says totals $26,239.50 plus interest. The folks at Roseark claim they haven’t gotten paid, despite their repeated attempts to collect.

Roseark is suing Nicki and her stylist for the money even though it appears Nikki never had any direct dealings with the jeweler.

Reacting to the lawsuit, Nicki’s attorney, Jordan Siev, said;

“We have not been presented with any evidence that any of the jewelry at issue was damaged by Nicki. This lawsuit appears to be nothing more than an ordinary insurance claim by the jeweler designed to generate publicity for itself and extract a payment to which it is not entitled. We will defend the lawsuit vigorously.”