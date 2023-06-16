Friday June 16, 2023 – Nick Cannon has claimed that having 12 children was a calling from God while discussing his ‘miracle’ sperm and also admitting that he’s open to more kids.

Speaking with Dr. Laura Berman on her The Language of Love podcast, the 42-year-old Wild ‘N Out host discussed how having a dozen kids — whom he shares with six different women was a calling from God.

After Berman stated that several of the women were on ‘full on birth control and gotten pregnant’ and joked that he has ‘magic sperm’ Nick replied, ‘I lend that type of stuff to God. Those are miracles.’

Cannon and Berman also joked about his story resembling that of Abraham in the Bible, with Cannon adding, ‘I’ve never heard that clarity, but I’ve heard “Yo, you’re going to be a father of many. You’re a great influence, your lineage, your offspring are going to do great things.”‘

The actor also shared that he’s open to having more children, telling Berman, ‘The more the merrier!’

At one point Berman asked, ‘Did God tell you to have all these babies?’

Canon said that he’s gotten in trouble for saying that before and shared that when people will ask him if he’s done having children, his response is, ‘Only God can let me know when I’m done.’

‘As much as I was open to every single child that I have, I can’t say the majority of them were planned,’ he went on.

‘If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married and just diagnosed with Lupus that 10 years from now… that I would have 12 children, I would be like f**k out of here!’

He added, ‘There’s no way in the world that I would ever plan that.’

The proud father has children with the pop superstar Mariah Carey, DJ Abby De La Rosa, and four models: Alyssa Scott, Brittany Bell, Bre Tiesi, and Lanisha Cole.

He shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Carey, and a 6-year-old son Golden, 2-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, and 7-month old son Rise Messiah with Bell.

He is also a father to 22-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and 5-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with De La Rosa, as well as 10-month-old son Legendary Love with Tiesi.

Additionally, he shares 7-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with Cole and 4-month-old daughter Halo Marie with Scott.

Cannon and Scott’s 5-month-old son, Zen, died in December 2021 from a brain tumor.