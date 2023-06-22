Thursday June 22, 2023 – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill for allegedly striking a man at the Haulover Marina.

The incident was first reported by WPLG-TV in Miami after the station received a tip Sunday night. Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez confirmed Tuesday via email that police are investigating an “assault/battery” involving Hill from Sunday.

The station reported that Hill got into an argument with an employee of a charter company at Haulover Marina in Miami, which apparently ended with Hill hitting the man.

Hill has been the subject of police investigations before most notably, back in 2019, he was named in a child abuse report though he was never charged with a crime in that case.

Hill has become arguably the best wideout in the NFL last season, his first with Miami, he tallied 1,710 receiving yards and seven receiving TDs.

Hill is set to enter his second season with the Dolphins after the team acquired him from the Kansas City Chiefs last year and signed him to a four-year, $120 million contract extension. Hill and the Dolphins made it to the playoffs as a Wild Card team, where they were eliminated by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.