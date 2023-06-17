Saturday June 17, 2023 – Former college football player, Ray Lewis III, who was the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, has died at the age of 28.

Lewis’ younger brother Rahsaan Lewis shared the news on social media.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother,” read the tribute posted to his story on his verified Instagram account.

Details about Lewis III’s cause of death haven’t been released.

Lewis III attended Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida. He went on to play college football at the University of Miami, Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Union.

The younger Lewis was a running back in his home state of Florida and later played cornerback at Coastal Carolina and Division II Virginia Union.

“Great young man and a better teammate,” Virginia Union associate head coach Diego Ryland told TMZ Sports.

“The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray.” he added

Ray Lewis, 48, played with the Baltimore Ravens from 1996-2012. He finished his career as a two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl 35 MVP, a two-time defensive player of the year, and was first-team All-Pro seven times. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.