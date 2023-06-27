Tuesday, June 27, 2023 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andrew Mutava Mulwa has given his two cents, revealing a step-by-step account of how the government lost a Ksh3.7 billion mosquito net tender.

Appearing before the Senate Health Committee, Mulwa sought to clear his name over his involvement in the deal that saw Global Fund cancel an initial tender to distribute 12 million Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs).

The KEMSA CEO, who served as acting Director in the Directorate of Medical Services, Preventive and Promotive Health, absolved himself from any wrongdoing during the tendering process of the multi-billion deal.

In detailed documents, Mulwa laid bare the conversations between his then-office Directorate of Medical Services, Division of National Malaria Program and State Department of Public Health.

On October 12, 2022, the CEO noted that he received a letter from the Malaria Division Program notifying his office that Global Fund was willing to support Kenya procure LLINs and that he was supposed to forward the procurement memo to Principal Secretary (PS) for Health for further action.

His submissions to the Senate Health Committee revealed that Mulwa acted per instructions and sent the letter the same day which was subsequently forwarded to the National Treasury on October 22, 2023.

The Malaria Division on February 20, 2023, wrote back to Mulwa noting that there were inconsistencies in specifications for LLINs.

The CEO noted that at that time, he wrote back advising the Head of the Malaria program to write through the established channel for such to be communicated to the PS.

Mulwa told the Mandago-led team that after the conversation, he was bypassed for communications between the Malaria division, KEMSA and the PS for Public Health.

Two months later, in April 2023, Global Fund cancelled the tender due to inconsistencies in the procurement process.

Following the cancellation, President William Ruto on Monday, May 15, revoked the appointment of Josephine Mburu as PS for Public Health and subsequently dissolved the entire KEMSA board.

At the same time, Ruto appointed Mulwa as the new KEMSA CEO and the appointment of Terry Ramadhani was revoked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.