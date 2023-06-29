Thursday, June 29, 2023 – The Energy and Petroleum Authority (EPRA) will announce new fuel prices on Friday to comply with the newly enacted Finance Bill 2023.

The new prices are as a result of the new Value-Added Tax on petroleum products, which will now be at 16 percent, following the passing of the Finance Act 2023.

“On 26th June 2023, H.E. The President Dr. William Ruto signed into law the Finance Bill, 2023 introducing a 16 percent VAT on petroleum products. Accordingly, @EPRA_Ke will tomorrow 30th June 2023 release the reviewed petroleum prices in compliance with the finance bill 2023,” EPRA said in a notice.

Previously, Petroleum products were subjected to 8 percent VAT.

This comes about two weeks after EPRA announced new fuel prices for the month of June-July.

The price change was to run from June 15 to July 14, 2023.

