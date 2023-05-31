Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 31, 2023 – Chelsea new coach, Mauricio Pochettino, will reportedly slash his oversized Chelsea squad.

The club hopes that over 10 players will go to help make the situation more manageable for Pochettino, who is due in England this week as he prepares for his new job.

Pochettino will start officially on July 1 after signing an initial two-year deal at Chelsea.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy and Callum Hudson-Odoi are expected to move on while the futures of Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta, and N’Golo Kante are unclear.

Denis Zakaria is due to follow Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix and return to his parent club after a season-long loan from Juventus.

There is also interest in the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, while Mason Mount is in demand but Pochettino is keen to work with the England star who has just a year left on his contract.

Manchester United are currently considered his most likely destination, with Liverpool, Arsenal and clubs abroad also interested.

Chelsea also have over 20 players out on loan. They have plans to streamline their loan process and, in a number of cases this summer, permanent deals will be preferred by Chelsea over temporary spells.