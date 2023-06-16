Friday, June 16, 2023 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revived his enmity with Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua, former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, and former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

In a statement, Kalonzo blasted the three, accusing them of double speak during the 2022 campaigns.

According to Kalonzo, the three, who were then in Azimio, pressured him to join Raila Odinga but vanished when he finally did.

“Before I joined Azimio, they were vocal that I should cross over but changed tune when I heeded the call,” he regretted.

In April 2022, Mutua accused Kalonzo of selfishness and blackmail while registering Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition.

While Raila convened a reconciliation meeting immediately after Mutua’s outburst, the now Foreign Affairs Minister left the coalition a month after the much-publicized disagreement.

Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Mutua followed suit, leaving Azimio immediately after the August 2022 General Election.

On her part, former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu stayed put in Azimio but has been conspicuously missing in all the coalition’s events.

