Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday June 5, 2023 – Grammy award winning singer, Lizzo left little to the imagination of men as she showcased her bum in a pink thong bodysuit.

“Never beating the fat-ass allegations… ,” the “Truth Hurts” singer, 35, wrote on Instagram on Sunday June 4.

She shared close-up shots of her backside in a piece from her Yitty shapewear line.

The singer, who is well known for her body positivity efforts, placed her hand on her bum in one of the snaps garnering likes from instagram users who praised her confidence.