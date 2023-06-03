Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, June 3, 2023 – A Kenyan lady is celebrating living her life as a single mother after walking out of her toxic marriage.

She shared photos to show how her life changed for the better after divorcing her husband.

She looked miserable when she was married.

She was probably tolerating her toxic husband for the sake of their kids before she decided to walk out.

The single mother of two said that not all ladies are destined for marriage.

Check out her post and photos showing her how life changed for the better after the divorce.

When she was married.

After divorce.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.