Tuesday, June 20, 2023 – National Assembly Budget Committee Chairperson Ndindi Nyoro has revealed why the Kenya Kwanza administration decided to increase the budget despite the current state of the economy.

During an interview, Nyoro held that the government was rushing against time to revive the ailing economy and that’s why they inflated President William Ruto’s budget.

According to the Kiharu lawmaker, they had to ignore the plight of Kenyans and increase Ruto’s budget for the sake of the country.

The Budget Committee has increased Ruto’s budget by a whopping Sh80.6 billion. It wants the current expenditure increased by Sh56.4 billion in the 2023/2024 budget despite Ruto’s push to cut down on expenditure.

In addition, Ndindi Nyoro-led Committee has also increased development expenditure by Sh24.2 billion.

This comes even as the economy is almost on its knees with increased prices of basic commodities and high inflation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.