Thursday, June 1, 2023 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has broken its deafening silence following Azimio’s threat to secede from Kenya and form their own country over Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s unfortunate remarks.

In a statement yesterday, NCIC revealed that it is greatly concerned about Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja coalition’s threats to call for secession.

As a result, NCIC asked Raila and his Azimio allies to adhere to the 2010 constitution, which states that the people of Kenya should live in peace as one indivisible sovereign state.

“We must remember that The Constitution of Kenya 2010 states that we the people of Kenya are PROUD of our ethnic, cultural, and religious diversity, and are determined to live in peace and unity as one indivisible sovereign nation. We expect all leaders to be committed to and adhere to this constitution provision,” the statement read in part.

The commission urged opposition leaders who feel aggrieved to seek out dialogue to address their concerns.

“In as much as they feel aggrieved, cessation is not the way to go, instead we urge our leaders to seek out dialogue and a peaceful and cohesive way to deal with their concerns,” NCIC stated.

On Friday, May 26, Raila Odinga threatened to write to the United Nations (UN) to ask for self-determination.

Raila gave President William Ruto an ultimatum of seven days to denounce Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks that the Kenya Kwanza government is a shareholding company or else they will secede.

