Friday, June 23, 2023 – The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has joined the opposition in bastardizing President William Ruto’s budget for the year 2023/24 terming it as punitive, anti-poor, and retrogressive.

Addressing the media at the Jumuia Conference and Country Home in Limuru on Thursday, NCCK General Secretary Rev Chris Kinyanjui said the budget will make the lives of Kenyans worse.

“We are extremely concerned that contrary to our expectations and those of millions of Kenyans, the budget doesn’t explicitly present strategies to deliver Kenyans from the suffocating high cost of living,” Rev Kinyanjui said.

Kinyanjui said corruption and wastage of public resources were the greatest challenges facing the country.

He challenged President William Ruto to spearhead a national attitude transformation in the civil service to end the mentality that encourages the wastage of public resources.

“The greatest challenge facing the fiscal health of our nation is an unmitigated culture of wastage, fraud and impunity in government,” he said.

The secretary-general further accused the government and Members of Parliament who voted for the Finance Bill of being insensitive to the plight of the majority of Kenyans who are already reeling from the high cost of living.

On the attack of the media by a section of Kenya Kwanza politicians, the cleric cautioned the government against muzzling the press.

“It should dawn on the political class that the barrel of a pen is more powerful than that of a gun,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.