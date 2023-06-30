Friday June 30, 2023 – San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired, stemming from his July 2022 arrest.

The 28-year-old NBA player was initially hit with the two charges back on July 7, 2022 … after authorities in Raleigh, North Carolina say he had been doing 63 MPH in a 40 MPH zone while intoxicated at around 3 AM. Police at the time said after pulling over Graham for speeding, breath tests revealed he had a BAC of .11.

A spokesperson for the Wake County District Attorney’s Office said Graham entered the plea during a court hearing on Tuesday, June 27, after cutting a deal with prosecutors.

While the speeding charge that Graham was also facing in the case will be dismissed as part of the deal, the sentencing hearing for Graham has now been slated for next month.

Graham, a former second-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft was playing for the New Orleans Pelicans at the time of the arrest. He was traded to the Spurs roughly seven months later as part of a deal for Josh Richardson.

He went on to play in 20 games for San Antonio, averaging 13 points per game.