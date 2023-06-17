Saturday June 17, 2023 – Longtime NBA player Tony Snell has revealed that he was diagnosed with autism last year.

The 31-year-old who sat for an interview with “Today” on Friday, June 16, said his son’s diagnosis gave him the courage to get checked out as well.

Snell revealed that the signs were there throughout his life, adding that he was often independent, alone, and struggled to connect with people on a personal level.

He said;

“I was not surprised because I always felt different. I was just relieved like, ‘Oh, this is why I am the way I am.’ And it just made my whole life, everything about my life make so much sense.

“It was like a clarity, like putting some 3-D glasses on.”

Snell believes if he knew his diagnosis earlier, he would have not made it in the NBA as people would have “put a limit or cap on his abilities.”

The former 20th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft has played 9 seasons in the league, suiting up for the Bulls, Bucks, Pistons, Hawks, Trail Blazers and Pelicans.

He currently plays for the G League’s Maine Celtics.