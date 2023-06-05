Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 5, 2023 – Seasoned Kenyan journalist Oliver Mathenge has found love again after divorcing his wife over infidelity.

Taking to his Instagram account, Mathenge flaunted an engagement ring and revealed that he proposed to his girlfriend over the weekend.

He said is ready to settle down with his fiancé, adding that she has turned his dreams into reality ever since she came into his life.

‘’ And so, this weekend, my best friend became my fiancé. There’s no one else I’d rather do life with because my dreams continue to come to life with each step that I take with you,’’ he wrote.

Mathenge divorced his wife Njeri two years ago over infidelity.

She once embarrassed him after she was pictured getting cozy with controversial media personality Andrew Kibe at a social event.

Check out the photo that Mathenge posted to announce that he is officially off the market.

