Tuesday June 13, 2023 – Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis is reportedly not willing to sell Victor Osihmen this summer.

The striker still has three years left on his contract, but De Laurentiis is likely not to listen to offers as he wishes to keep his striker for another season.

According to a report on Italian media Tutto Napoli, De Laurentiis is not ready to let his keyan leave.

The report further states that Napoli will not be involved in any pre-season tours that will involve the interested clubs, in a bid to prevent discussions with Osimhen.

“For Victor, De Laurentiis’s idea is to resist the international tour for the forward, not to bring Osimhen onto the tourney that will involve Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and probably Tottenham too,” Tutto Napoli stated.

“Osimhen seems available, he doesn’t insist on a possible sale, on the contrary, he has entrusted the ball to the president, defining himself ready to follow the flow of events.

“The market has many dynamics, if an offer of €150m were to arrive, it would be difficult to refuse, but Napoli want to start again from Osimhen.”

The 24-year-old had an outstanding 2022/23 season with the Series A champions, scoring 31 goals and providing five assists from just 39 appearances across all competitions.

His goals helped the club secure their first league title after over three decades.

De Laurentiis had slashed the valuation price of Osimhen from €150m to €120m, but it looks like the club have changed its stance on selling the Super Eagles striker.