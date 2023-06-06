Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris has said she will not participate in the Azimio One Kenya Alliance demos when they resume.

Speaking on Tuesday, Passaris, who was elected on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, said she will not join the demos because of health complications.

“I suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder since 2017, I have never recovered and it gets worse. I will not join the demonstrations. I believe everybody has a right to demonstrate but for health reasons, I do not go for demos,” Passaris said.

She also urged the Azimio One Kenya leader, Raila Odinga to have talks with President William Ruto to avert the violent demos that she said would damage the country’s economy.

“We’ve got some hardcore from both sides but Ruto and Raila Odinga have the lasting key to peace and prosperity of the country,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.