Monday, June 5, 2023 – City Hall basement parking has reportedly been turned into a lodging by randy County Government employees.

According to reports, used condoms are scattered all over at the basement parking.

There are some abandoned offices at the basement parking which are dark, where the randy employees meet for sex escapades in the evening, especially on weekends.

Some of the randy employees also have sex in their cars.

A source revealed that if your spouse works at City Hall, you have all the reasons to be worried.

Check out a post on Twitter exposing the randy behaviours of the sex-starved county employees at City Hall.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.