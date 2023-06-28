Wednesday June 28, 2023 – Born-again Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, has said that one of her wishes when she passes on is to meet with legendary popstar, Michael Jackson, in heaven.

She stated this on her Instagram page, while celebrating the icon who died fourteen years ago.

‘He passed away 14years ago and his love is still felt deeply.

I love him soo much and my wish is to meet him in heaven when I pass on.”