Saturday, June 24, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has said that his support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Azimio One Kenya Alliance in last year’s presidential election was conditional.

Speaking in Khwisero constituency on Saturday, Atwoli said his radical shift to back President William Ruto’s government was not a surprise to the Azimio family, whom he’d zealously backed in the wake of last year’s campaigns.

He confessed to sharing with Azimio top leadership on his intent to shift camp should they lose to Kenya Kwanza, which gave the Raila Odinga movement that had “deep state” support a run for their money.

“I told them (Azimio) that I am a workers’ leader and would work with the government of the day for the obvious reason of fighting for the interests of workers. I was categorical that I would dump them should Ruto win,” Atwoli said.

“Not only that I am an elder and it’s just natural that I work with the president and advise him where I feel like for the common good of the people,” Atwoli added.

He said he had worked with former heads of state, including Daniel Moi, Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta and he sees nothing strange with working with Ruto.

