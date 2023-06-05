Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday June 5, 2023 – A Facebook user, Oty Pius, has asked for advice after the woman he wants to marry said she doesn’t want his kid brother in his house.
Pius, who disclosed this in a Facebook group on Monday, June 5, 2023, said he did the marital introduction last month.
“Please house I have a woman to marry.
When I met her I told her every thing. That I am first born to my parents, so me and my last born was living together.
She always see the boy. It was last month I just go for introduction now.
She said she didn’t want to see that my small brother. Please what should I do?”
