Thursday June 8, 2023 – A lady known as Gift Dinma is seeking advice on what to do as her husband goes out every night and refuses to tell her his whereabouts.

“Pls I need your advice, my husband always goes out every night and when u ask him where he is going to he will say it’s none of my business that I don’t have the right to ask him his whereabouts and am tired of that and we no longer spend time like we used to.

pls what should I do?”

She wrote this in a Facebook group on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.