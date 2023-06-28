Wednesday June 28, 2023 – A former Miss Uganda, Oliver Nakakande, has said that some East African women prefer to date Nigerian men because they are more romantic.

In an interview with PremiumTimes, Nakakande, who is currently pursuing her Master of Science degree at Middlesex University, noted that while some facts about Nigerian men may be true, women should also consider certain factors while dating.

“I have never dated a Nigerian man.”

“Some of my East African friends have said that Nigerian men are more confident, charismatic, and romantic and make them feel more appreciated.”

“It’s important to remember that individual preferences in dating and relationships are influenced by personal experiences, cultural backgrounds, and individual personalities,” she said.

“It’s essential to approach relationships with an open mind and to get to know individuals on a personal level rather than making assumptions based on stereotypes,” added the 28-year-old model, who has crowned Miss Uganda in 2019.