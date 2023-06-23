Friday, June 23, 2023 – Former Murang’a County Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria, has asked members of the Kikuyu community to join Azimio One Kenya Alliance demos and rescue the country from bad governance and dictatorship.

Speaking on Friday, Mwangi, who is the organizer of the demos, said Kikuyu community members should turn up for Azimio demos scheduled next week on Tuesday.

Mwangi said though most of the Kikuyus voted for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, they are suffering like dogs due to the high cost of living as a result of high inflation in the country.

“Wacheni kujifaya busy, Kujenii mjitetee. Let’s gather at Kamukunji grounds and demand our rights from this oppressive government,” Mwangi urged his countrymen.

Mwangi spoke a day after Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, who is an Azimio principal, stated that the opposition coalition will resume demos on Tuesday at historic Kamukunji Grounds to pressurize the President and his men to reduce the high cost of living and withdraw the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

