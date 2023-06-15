Mutahi Ngunyi on RUTO

Thursday, June 15, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has attacked Azimio One Kenya Members of Parliament after they lost the battle on the contentious Finance Bill 2023 on Wednesday.

During the voting on the bill, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance managed to pass the bill after 176 members voted yes, with 81 voting no.

In a Twitter post, Ngunyi accused the opposition coalition of having too much drama with no clear plan to counter the government during the crucial vote.

“Azimio is full of razzmatazz and Walhalla. Too much fury, signifying nothing. How they lost the war on #FinanceBill2023 is how they lost the Supreme Court battle. Too much drama, and no substance,” Ngunyi said.

Ngunyi termed it an embarrassment for Raila Odinga’s led coalition to fail to raise 100 lawmakers to oppose the crucial bill.

“The defeat of Azimio in this #FinanceBill2023 is an embarrassment to our national imagination. They could not even raise a bi-partisan consensus of 100 MPs. Ruto had twice the number of MPs at 176/81. What a shame! And what is the point of being on the wrong side of history? It is over,” he added.

