MUTAHI NGUNYI On RUTO and GEMA

Thursday, June 15, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has shared his thoughts on why Azimio One Kenya Alliance lost the Finance Bill 2023 vote to Kenya Kwanza.

In a social media post on Wednesday evening, Ngunyi said it is for the same reason that they lost the presidential petition at the Supreme Court after the August 9, 2022, General elections.

Ngunyi said the opposition outfit likes to be noisy, and also shows meaningless anger.

He added that they focus on drama but have nothing solid to stand for.

“Azimio is full of Razzmatazz and Walhalla. “…Too much fury, signifying nothing”. How they lost the war on Finance Bill 2023 is how they lost the Supreme Court battle. Too much drama, no substance,” Ngunyi said.

The political scientist was reacting to Azimio MPs losing on the Finance Bill vote to the Kenya Kwanza MPs. The votes tallied 176 to 81, in favor of the Bill.

It will now head into the third reading next week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST