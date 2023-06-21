Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has come to the defense of Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, who is on the receiving end for attacking Nation Media Group (NMG).

CS Kuria has been on the spot following his remarks on the NMG

Speaking on Sunday, Kuria warned government agencies against using the NMG to advertise, saying whoever will advertise with the media house will be shown the door.

“Nation Media, muamue kama nyinyi ni gazeti, broadcasting house, media house ama chama cha upinzani. Na mimi nimesema, Kutoka kesho, ata si kutoka kesho. Kutoka leo idara yoyote ya serikali ntaona imeweka advertisement kwa Nation Media, mjihesabu mko nyumbani,” Kuria said.

He also termed NMG as a house of harlots, whom he said are being used by unnamed politicians to tarnish the name of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Mutahi, in defense of Kuria, said in 1931, British politician Stanley Baldwin used similar words used by Moses Kuria when referring to the media of his time.

“Moses Kuria is NOT the first person to call the media ‘Malaya’. In 1931, British politician Stanley Baldwin compared the MEDIA with the “….PREROGATIVE of the harlot – POWER without RESPONSIBILITY…” Like the Harlot, MEDIA barons have power, but NOT accountable to ANYONE,” Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.