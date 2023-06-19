Monday June 19, 2023 – American record producer and music executive, Quincy Jones has been rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency.

The 90-year-old Chicago-born star suffered a medical emergency and was briskly rushed to the hospital due to its severity. TMZ reported that one of Quincy’s representatives told them that the music mogul “had a bad reaction to some food he ate”.

An ambulance was called and paramedics soon arrived at his Los Angeles home. Quincy was then taken to the hospital for a check-up before he was reportedly given the “all-clear by doctors and released from the hospital”.

It was also gathered that “Quincy never lost consciousness” and was in “great spirits”.

Quincy has been in the public eye since 1951, with his career spanning more than 70 years. He is known for working with artists like Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra and has had 80 Grammy Award nominations as well as winning 28 of the coveted gongs. And in 1992 he was awarded the Grammy Legend Award.

Quincy’s first big music producing break was when he worked on pop records for Lesley Gore in the 60s, with him producing the hit It’s My Party. His best-known work of recent years comes in the form of the work he did with Michael Jackson, with Quincy known for producing three of his albums.

Quincy worked on Off the Wall in 1979, Thriller in 1982, and Bad in 1987. He also produced We Are The World in 1985, a charity song that raised funds for victims of famine in Ethiopia.